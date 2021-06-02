Brie and Nikki Bella Launch Their First Baby Gear Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Brie and Nikki Bella are at home in front of the cameras. From their reality show Total Bellas, to their time in WWE, to various photoshoots, the twins always know how to work it. However, their latest ad campaign has three other stars in the spotlight: Birdie, Matteo and Buddy, their children. On her Instagram, Nikki announced that she and Brie joined Colugo as investors and creative advisors, sharing, "Teo continues to melt my heart, and finding the right strollers, carriers, and accessories was a must! We're in LOVE with Matteo in the new Wine [colored] Carrier and Love Drool Pack from our [Colugo] collection."

Nikki adores The Carrier because it "is lightweight and supportive and lets you go hands-free when you want to be their dance partner." The Bellas' partnership includes strollers and accessories for "today's modern parent." The sisters made over the classic Colugo products to have a Bella-inspired look with colors and patterns including a neutral-toned zebra print and a deep-burgundy wine.

Keep on scrolling to check out strollers, carriers, diaper bags, bibs, and more from Nikki and Brie's Colugo collection.