Brie and Nikki Bella Launch Their First Baby Gear Collection

Brie and Nikki Bella are at home in front of the cameras. From their reality show Total Bellas, to their time in WWE, to various photoshoots, the twins always know how to work it. However, their latest ad campaign has three other stars in the spotlight: Birdie, Matteo and Buddy, their children. On her Instagram, Nikki announced that she and Brie joined Colugo as investors and creative advisors, sharing, "Teo continues to melt my heart, and finding the right strollers, carriers, and accessories was a must! We're in LOVE with Matteo in the new Wine [colored] Carrier and Love Drool Pack from our [Colugo] collection."
Nikki adores The Carrier because it "is lightweight and supportive and lets you go hands-free when you want to be their dance partner." The Bellas' partnership includes strollers and accessories for "today's modern parent." The sisters made over the classic Colugo products to have a Bella-inspired look with colors and patterns including a neutral-toned zebra print and a deep-burgundy wine.
Keep on scrolling to check out strollers, carriers, diaper bags, bibs, and more from Nikki and Brie's Colugo collection.
Colugo The Complete Stroller
This stroller is such a worthwhile investment because it adjusts to adapt to the "complete journey from baby to toddler." It has a UPF 50+ for sun protection, a forward and rear-facing seat, an extra large basket for storage, and it's car seat compatible. The Bella Twins' limited edition stroller is available in Wine, Dune, and Cocoa shades and there are five other colors to choose from.
Colugo The Compact Stroller
Colugo's Compact Stroller is perfect for parents on the go. It easily folds with just one hand. It also has a removable layer that's machine washable. You can get the Zebra Dune print to channel your inner Bella or check out the 13 other colors and prints.
Colugo The Baby Carrier
Sometimes parents just need to go hands-free. This carrier adapts as your babies grow and it's adjustable and lightweight. The twins have the Wine, Dune, and Dune Zebra colors in their collection, but Colugo also has 11 other beautiful choices.
Colugo The Diaper Tote
Don't take the chance that your diaper bag won't fit with your Colugo stroller. Just get the Colugo Diaper Tote. It fits perfectly in the basket of the Colugo Complete. It has so many pockets to help you stay organized, a waterproof and wipeable interior, and a detachable insulated bottle holder. Brie and Nikki adore the Wine color and the Dune Zebra print.
Colugo The On the Go Organizer
Parents know that you can never be too prepared. This organizer is designed to attach to your Colugo stroller, but you can also wear it as a crossbody bag or a fanny pack if you want to take your essentials on the go. It has 2 secure attachment points, 2 cup holders, and 3 zippered pockets. The Bellas love the Zebra Dune print, but there are also a bunch of other adorable colorways to choose from.
Colugo The Bib 3-Pack
You can never have too many bibs. These are 100% Organic Cotton and OEKO-TEX Certified. This Bellas-approved set of three bibs includes a zebra print, blue tie-dye, and a white bib with a red heart.
Colugo The Drool Pack
Let's be honest: drool happens. Get a bunch of these detachable drool packs for your carrier. It will keep the rest of your carrier clean and (hopefully) help cut down on the laundry. There are few colors and patterns to choose from, but the "love" drool pack and the tie dye are limited edition items.
