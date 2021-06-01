Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Affectionate Date Night: "He Spoils Her With Love"

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is feelin' so good after her date night with Ben Affleck.
The 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor were spotted dining at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on May 31. An eyewitness told E! News the A-listers enjoyed a meal at the rooftop restaurant Merois along with J.Lo's manager Benny Medina and movie producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. And it looks like Lopez and Affleck weren't afraid to show a little PDA.
"Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate," the eyewitness said. "He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him."
A source said the two were cuddling at the table and that Affleck and Lopez "looked very comfortable and relaxed together." Overall, it seemed like everyone in the star-studded group had a blast.
"He mixed in well with her friends and seemed very comfortable talking to them and making conversation," the eyewitness continued. "They all had a lot of laughs and a great time."
When it was time to leave, Lopez and Affleck walked out hand in hand—keeping close, the eyewitness added, with the Hustlers actress resting her head on his shoulder.
So, is Bennifer officially back? "She's crazy about Ben," a source close to Lopez told E! News. "He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He's a man's man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She's in it for the long term and sees her future with him."
The sighting comes just days after Affleck visited Lopez at her luxurious home in Miami. And earlier in May, the two were seen spending time together in Los Angeles and Montana. In fact, a source close to Lopez told E! News the two-time Grammy nominee and the Oscar winner "aren't letting distance be too much of an obstacle," noting the duo "have no problem meeting up wherever."
And while both are focused on their work and families—with Lopez sharing twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck sharing kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—a source close to Lopez said Affleck is "really making a huge effort" to make things work amid their busy schedules.
"J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him," the insider continued. "It's comforting to her and she is smitten."
One thing is for sure: There's no denying the rekindling of their romance is bringing fans back to the early 2000s. As followers will recall, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004. As one source put it, "They really care for each other and they picked up right where they left off."