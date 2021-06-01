Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Affectionate Date Night: "He Spoils Her With Love"

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Caught PEEPING on Ben Affleck From Balcony Window

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is feelin' so good after her date night with Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor were spotted dining at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on May 31. An eyewitness told E! News the A-listers enjoyed a meal at the rooftop restaurant Merois along with J.Lo's manager Benny Medina and movie producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. And it looks like Lopez and Affleck weren't afraid to show a little PDA.

"Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate," the eyewitness said. "He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him."

A source said the two were cuddling at the table and that Affleck and Lopez "looked very comfortable and relaxed together." Overall, it seemed like everyone in the star-studded group had a blast.

"He mixed in well with her friends and seemed very comfortable talking to them and making conversation," the eyewitness continued. "They all had a lot of laughs and a great time."

When it was time to leave, Lopez and Affleck walked out hand in hand—keeping close, the eyewitness added, with the Hustlers actress resting her head on his shoulder.