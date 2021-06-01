Devon Windsor's Latest Swimwear Collection Is Not Your Average Resort Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Swim season is here, and Devon Windsor's swimwear line is calling your name!
The Victoria's Secret model recently launched her latest swimwear collection, and let's just say our jaws were on the floor when we saw the dreamy swim and apparel styles Devon created. Luckily, we caught up with Devon to talk about all things swim, pregnancy and plans for the future.
E!: Congrats on the collection, the pieces are incredible! Tell me about the inspiration behind it?
DW: Thank you so much! This is definitely one of my favorite collections thus far! I find inspiration everywhere. Whether it's in my day to day life, inspired by my friends and family, but also through travel, architecture, interior design etc.
E!: In this collection you use beautiful patterns, ruffles and textures bringing to life some of the most unique swimwear pieces I've seen this season. What drew you to use these and what do you hope people feel when wearing these pieces?
DW: My goal is to always be unique. I do not want to be just another average resort line. I choose prints and silhouettes that I am not only drawn too, and can envision on many types of women, but also ones that I personally haven't seen before in the swim market! My goal is to make women feel confident and special in my styles.
Devon Windsor Camila Top
"The Camila top can be worn multiple ways with the strings crossing in front of your body or tied at the back. Of course all of our styles are meant to be mix and matched with whatever bottom you want, but I personally love the Crosby bottom. It is cheeky in the back with thicker sides to hold you in. The little ruffle detail also ads a level of sophistication that is sure to give you confidence." Devon explained to E!
Devon Windsor Kenna Top
After you're done with your dip in the pool or ocean, throw on this top with the matching bottoms for a chic head-to-toe look.
Devon Windsor Kourtney Short
We don't know about you, but we would live in these terry shorts all summer long.
E!: We also must congratulate your pregnancy! You are expecting a baby girl and have been keeping your fans updated on this incredible journey. How are you preparing for baby? Do you have a name picked out? How has your pregnancy been?
DW: Thank you! We are so excited for this new chapter and to welcome this baby into our family in September! The journey has been so incredible thus far, and I am so thankful that my pregnancy has been great as well. We do have the name picked out but are keeping it a secret until she is here. We have also just begun picking things out for the nursery and buying some clothes as well. All very exciting!
Devon Windsor Olivia Full-Piece
This swimsuit is everything! Between the ruffle and cut-out details and fierce print, the Olivia Full-Piece will take your Instagram game to a whole new level.
Devon Windsor Alaia Top
With a supportive underwire construction, you can frolick on the beach without worry. Plus, how amazing is the houndstooth print?
Devon Windsor Dixie Full-Piece
If you're looking to refresh your swim collection, this suit is a must! With contrast top stitching detail, an adjustable belt, moderate coverage and a v-neck at center front and center back, you'll look and feel your very best.
E!: Do you see yourself expanding your business to include baby/kids swimwear in the future?
DW: Definitely! We did do a collaboration with Alexis in March that was a Mommy and Me collection! That was very fun and a nice way to dip my feet into the kids market. Now that I will have a little one of my own, I would love to do more kids collections in the future!
Devon Windsor Benny Ruched Knit Crop Top
Pair this dreamy crop top with the matching skirt for the ultimate vacation fit!
Devon Windsor Bridget Ruched Knit Maxi Skirt
This maxi skirt offers an elegant silhouette that will take you from the beach to dinner in no time.
-Reporting by Holly Passalaqua