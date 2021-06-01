Jamie Foxx Jokes It's Literally His "Job" To Embarrass Daughter Corinne

Watch : Why Jamie Foxx Likes Embarrassing Daughter Corinne on TV

Like father, like daughter.

Jamie Foxx and model daughter Corinne Foxx work together on FOX's reality competition series Beat Shazam, but that doesn't mean dad Jamie is the most professional colleague. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Corinne dished that her Academy Award winner father is all fun and games on set.

"He's still gyrating and doing it all," she laughed.

Jamie admitted that it's his duty to make his daughter blush. "When it comes to embarrassing her, that's my job," Jamie noted.

From picking up Corinne from school in a Rolls Royce to now teasing her on-camera, the Beat Shazam host provided 27 year-old Corinne with plenty of stories to share in her Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. Corinne produces the sitcom that is inspired by her teen years growing up with her movie star father. The series premiered on the streaming service on April 14.