Why Kate Winslet Didn't Let Mare of Easttown Director Edit Out This Sex Scene Detail

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

Kate Winslet is taking care of Mare.

The Oscar winner, whose transformation into detective Mare Sheehan for the HBO series Mare of Easttown has captivated audiences, made sure she stayed true to her character throughout filming. In fact, she fought for Mare to be as authentic as possible, even in her most intimate moments.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Winslet—who acknowledged buzz about her "unglamorous" appearance for the role—recalled director Craig Zobel offering to cut "a bulgy bit of belly" from her sex scene with co-star Guy Pearce. Her response? "Don't you dare!" she shared with the outlet.

Additionally, Winslet also called out the retouching on the show's promo poster, sending it back, twice. "They were like, 'Kate, really, you can't,'" she told the NYT, "and I'm like, 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.'"