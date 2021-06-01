Anna Faris Shares Surprising Marriage Advice for Her and Chris Pratt's Son Jack

Watch : How Anna Faris Celebrated Chris Pratt's Newborn Daughter

Anna Faris made a surprising discovery following her highly-publicized breakups.

On the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, the Just Friends actress spoke to author Glennon Doyle about marriage and her experience with divorce. As fans may know, Anna tied the knot with actor Ben Indra in 2004 when she was 27. The duo went on to split in 2008, a year before she wed Chris Pratt. The Hollywood couple, who share 8-year-old son Jack Pratt, said "I do" in 2009 and were married for almost a decade before announcing their split in 2017.

"Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised—although I shouldn't have been—by the support of my family," Anna told Glennon. "That people around me were so, unfailingly supportive, kind and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can't imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It's almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?"