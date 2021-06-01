Today's Bobbie Thomas Honors Late Husband Michael Marion on Their Wedding Anniversary

Bobbie Thomas is remembering her late husband Michael Marion on their wedding anniversary.
On May 31, eight years after the couple tied the knot, the Today style contributor took to Instagram to look back at a major moment in her spouse's medical battle. Thomas posted an old video of Marion walking again after he suffered an ischemic stroke.
"Our first anniversary without you," she wrote alongside the footage. "I can't help but remember this win for us last year today."
Quoting Sean "Diddy" Combs and Faith Evans' 1997 song "I'll Be Missing You," Thomas then wrote, "Every step I take, every move I make/Every single day, every time I pray I'll be missing you/Thinkin' of the day, when you went away/What a life to take, what a bond to break/I'll be missing you."
She also shared a video of herself with their 5-year-old son Miles at the beach, noting it was one of Marion's favorite places.
"We're saying happy anniversary, daddy," she said. "We love you and we miss you."
Marion passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42. He suffered an ischemic stroke at age 40 in April 2019. "Michael worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work," Thomas noted about her spouse, who worked at a law firm, in a statement to Today. "He landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to Covid 19."
Thomas described Marion as "sensitive and silly, yet so stoic, and brave beyond my comprehension."
"I will be forever grateful for the time I had with him. He was so worth it," she continued in her statement. "I only wish people could have been more intimately aware of how worth it he was and why I would do it all again and again without a second thought. He was a rare, devoted force of unconditional love in my life who made me feel so loved, so beautiful, and unequivocally supported."
In March, Thomas thanked her fans for all of their love and support. "Miles and I are working to establish a new routine, which is hard, but we're slowly starting to resume some of the activities that make us feel like us again," she wrote. "There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).