Stormi Webster Has Adorable Water Balloon Fight With Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Stormi Buried in Sand

Splashing around!

From the looks of Kylie Jenner's social media posts, she and Travis Scott are having a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Monday, May 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share the cute water balloon fight the family had.

In one video, the "Sicko Mode" rapper could be seen filling up blue water balloons, as his little one eagerly awaited for them to be done. Another clip showed the toddler and her dad teaming up together to throw the balloons at the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Stormi adorably tried to hit her mom with a water balloon after the Houston native successfully splashed Kylie. "No, don't throw it at me," Kylie jokingly told her daughter, but the 3-year-old star didn't oblige. "I'm leaving!"

"love this little baby," the 23-year-old beauty mogul captioned her post of Stormi, which showed the little one wearing a bright yellow dress.