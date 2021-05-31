FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Stormi Webster Has Adorable Water Balloon Fight With Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

For Memorial Day Weekend, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a fun-filled day with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who threw water balloons at her parents.

By Alyssa Morin May 31, 2021 11:19 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottStormi WebsterNBCU
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Stormi Buried in Sand

Splashing around!

From the looks of Kylie Jenner's social media posts, she and Travis Scott are having a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Monday, May 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share the cute water balloon fight the family had.

In one video, the "Sicko Mode" rapper could be seen filling up blue water balloons, as his little one eagerly awaited for them to be done. Another clip showed the toddler and her dad teaming up together to throw the balloons at the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Stormi adorably tried to hit her mom with a water balloon after the Houston native successfully splashed Kylie. "No, don't throw it at me," Kylie jokingly told her daughter, but the 3-year-old star didn't oblige. "I'm leaving!"

"love this little baby," the 23-year-old beauty mogul captioned her post of Stormi, which showed the little one wearing a bright yellow dress.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

The family's playful hangout comes two days after they headed to Travis' hometown of Houston, Texas. It's unclear if they are still in the city or if they've returned to Los Angeles.

On Saturday, May 29, Kylie shared a video of her and the 29-year-old musician spending time at a playground. In one clip, the duo were all smiles as they spun around in a cyclone device.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

2

John Krasinski Reacts to Amy Schumer's Joke About His Marriage

3

Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

Later that day, the family was spotted at a local Target, with an eyewitness telling E! News they all "seemed happy" together.

The eagle-eyed observer also noted that Travis appeared to be "a loving and attentive dad," adding that he "was holding Stormi the whole time."

Since parting ways in 2019, the former couple has remained close to co-parent their little one. Earlier this month, Kylie jetted off to Miami to celebrate Travis' 29th birthday, in which they both grabbed dinner and spent their night at a club where Travis performed. They were also recently spotted at Disneyland with their daughter.

Put simply, they are friendly exes and nothing more. A source previously told E! News they are "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship."

Another insider shared, "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now. Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have." 

Instagram

Kylie even addressed her and Travis' relationship status after rumors erupted that they were in an open relationship.

"you guys really just make up anything," she wrote on Twitter on May 21, adding, "i'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

2

John Krasinski Reacts to Amy Schumer's Joke About His Marriage

3

Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

4

Friends Reunion Director Talks "Unkind" Matthew Perry Comments

5

Who's in the Running to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Throne?

Latest News

Stormi Has Cute Water Balloon Fight With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

How Robin Williams Helped Lisa Jakub With Her Mental Health Struggles

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open After Being Fined $15,000

Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Shares They're Transitioning

The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Survivor's Sierra Dawn Welcomes First Baby With Joe Anglim

Nickelodeon Shares First Look at The Patrick Star Show