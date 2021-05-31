FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Survivor's Sierra Dawn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe Anglim

The Survivor alums welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Find out the sweet name Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim gave their newborn daughter.

Survivor alums Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are ready to take on their next role: Parenthood!

On Monday, May 31, the 34-year-old star took to Instagram to announce the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

"Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," the new mom captioned her post, alongside an image of her little one adorably wrapped up in a printed swaddle. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl."

Additionally, Joe shared the exciting baby news on his Instagram page, writing, "There are no words..We are forever grateful for you and can't wait for the most exciting and best season yet."

Sierra sweetly commented, "I already see her daddy in her."

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality gushed about her pregnancy. As she described the experience, "Being pregnant has been a magical ride and I can wait for the adventure of being parents with this amazing man!"

Last Thanksgiving, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

"The turkey ain't the only thing in the oven this year," Sierra cheekily shared at the time. "#grateful #cheers it's sparkling apple cider from here on out!"

The 32-year-old star took a different approach with the baby announcement.

"Thank you for your strong spirit," Joe began his lengthy caption. "Great full for all of you. For your kindness. Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for leading us down the path. Thank you for listening to our prayers. Thank you for the blessing of life we are able create together."

"Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and great full hearts," he continued. "Thankful for the incredible support of our families friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts."

At the time, the pair's pregnancy news came a year after they tied the knot in a romantic Utah ceremony.

"No words to describe how full my heart is after this weekend," Joe expressed on Instagram in November 2019. "I married the love of my life, my soulmate, twin flame and very best friend. We have been blessed with incredible families, friends, and complete strangers who have affirmed us in more ways than we could ever imagine."

He continued, "I know I'm not alone when i say just how stunning, beautiful and special @sierra_dawn_ truly is. We are both so thankful for all the support and kindness in our celebration of our marriage and union. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts."

Now, a baby makes three!

