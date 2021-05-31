FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sebastian Stan Wants a Kiss in New Shirtless Photo of Himself as Tommy Lee

You'll want to pucker up after you see the latest photo of Sebastian Stan decked out as Tommy Lee for Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which is a perfect look for Memorial Day weekend. Check it out, here.

By Ryan Gajewski May 31, 2021 6:31 AMTags
TVPamela AndersonTommy LeeHolidaysSebastian StanCelebritiesLily JamesTransformation
Sebastian Stan is giving fans a flirty invitation while celebrating the Memorial Day weekend as only he can—or rather, as only he and rocker Tommy Lee can. 

The 38-year-old The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 of himself dressed as the Motley Crue drummer, who he's portraying in Hulu's forthcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. The image appeared to be snapped during a day of filming for the project, given that trailers can be seen in the background. 

In the pic, the actor went shirtless, showing off Tommy's trademark sleeve tattoos, which have been temporarily applied to Sebastian's physique. The actor was wearing just shorts, Converse sneakers and a white apron with the message "Kiss Da Cook," a particularly appropriate sartorial choice for the barbecue-centric holiday that typically marks the unofficial start to summer. 

"#sunday," Sebastian simply captioned the photo that shows himself giving a coy smile while flashing the sign of the horns with his left hand. 

As to be expected, the comments section was flooded by remarks from people who were impressed by the transformation, not to mention the amorous phrase on the apron. "I'll get the Tic Tacs," Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser quipped.

Earlier this month, social media basically exploded when Hulu shared the first image of Sebastian as Tommy—opposite Pam & Tommy co-star Lily James as Pamela Anderson—given that the performers appear to be dead ringers for the real-life personalities they're playing in the project that's set for a 2022 launch. The cast also includes Seth RogenNick Offerman and Taylor Schilling.

Later, in a May 20 interview with Variety, Sebastian admitted it was "freeing" for the world to finally see what he looked like in the series that is said to focus on Tommy and Pamela's real-life three-year marriage that ended in 1998, not to mention their infamous sex tape

"I was like, 'God, I hope they're finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives,'" the Gossip Girl alum told Variety at the time. 

Given that Falcon co-star Anthony Mackie said he was "horrified" when he first heard Sebastian would be playing Tommy, we'd love to hear his reaction to his pal's apron-and-not-much-more appearance.

