Yvette Nicole Brown Mourns Her Mother Fran: "Until We Meet Again"

Yvette Nicole Brown shared sweet photos of her late mother Fran on Instagram in the wake of her death.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 30, 2021 9:29 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Yvette Nicole Brown - 2019 Golden Globe Awards Glambot

Yvette Nicole Brown is mourning her "sweet mama" Fran.

On Friday, May 29, the Community alum took to Instagram to share the news of Fran's death with her followers. Alongside a photo of her mother, Yvette wrote, "I am devastated. I don't have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does."

She continued, "I didn't share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I'm still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That's all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans. I love you, my sweet mama. Always."

That same day, the Drake & Josh star posted several snapshots of herself with her lookalike mom, alongside the caption, "Until we meet again." 

Yvette received an outpouring of love in the comments section of her Instagram post. Actress Meredith Salenger wrote, "Oh Yvette. I'm so sorry for your loss. What a lucky mama she was to have had you as her loving daughter. Hugs upon hugs. I'm around the corner if u want me to come be with you. Anything u need." 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Sheryl Lee Ralph added, "God bless you and your family Yvette!" Erika Christensen shared, "Wow. Love her. Love you."

Instagram

Yvette also took to Twitter to celebrate her mom, who she called her "tiny wonder." 

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

In a second tweet, she wrote, "If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag. Thru the years I've shared things she's said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran's I discovered too!"

