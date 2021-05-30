Cody Simpson Shares Rare Insight Into Why He and Miley Cyrus Decided to Split

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Cody Simpson is ready to open up about his whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus.

The two, who dated for almost a year before calling it quits in August 2020, have mostly remained tight-lipped about the reason for their split. However, on Sunday, May 30, Cody shared rare insight into why they decided to part ways.

Speaking to Australia's 60 Minutes, the 24-year-old musician explained that he and Miley felt their relationship had run its course.

"I'd known her for a long time at that point," Cody noted about his history with the "Midnight Sky" singer, per The Daily Mail, before adding, "not like a mentor but always a very hyper-creative person."

"We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while," he continued. "Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it."