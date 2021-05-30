Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Playful on Family Trip With Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Pics of Travis Scott & Stormi For His Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got playful on a family trip with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, May 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Story a video of her and the "Highest in the Room" rapper having a great time spinning together on a cyclone device at a playground and then dropping to the ground and frolicking happily. The sweet moment took place after dark. Kylie, 23, wore a light gray cropped tank top and matching sweat pants. Travis, 29, wore a purple T-shirt and black jeans.

Earlier in the day, Kylie posted a video showing Travis holding and cuddling Stormi as they waited by a checkout line at a Target store.

The family traveled to an undisclosed location on what appeared to be the reality star's private jet. Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of Stormi onboard, enjoying a bowl of vanilla ice cream with pink sprinkles, which she ate with a plastic pink plane-shaped spoon.

Kylie and Travis have often spent time together while co-parenting Stormi since their 2019 split. Two weeks ago, the three visited Disneyland.