Vanessa Hudgens Meets Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter: See the Heartwarming Photos

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

There are few things more pure than the sheer existence of Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's close friendship.

And one of them is the moment the latter introduced her former High School Musical co-star to her and husband Christopher French's 2-month-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French. On Friday, May 28, the proud first-time mom posted two photos of the heartwarming moment showing Vanessa sitting on a couch and holding the baby girl on her Instagram Story.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," wrote Ashley, 35. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."

Vanessa, 32, posted one of the pics on her own Instagram Story, writing, "I melt over this angel."

Ashley, the first major High School Musical alum to become a parent, and Vanessa are longtime besties and among the only former co-stars from the hit franchise to regularly keep in touch. In March, three weeks before giving birth to Jupiter, Ashley shared on social media a photo of her BFF hugging her baby bump.