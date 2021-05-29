Sophie Turner's New Bangs Will Inspire Your Next Hair Transformation

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

New hair, who dis?

If you've been looking for some summer beauty inspo, there's no need to search any further. Prime example: Sophie Turner just debuted fresh fringe bangs that will most certainly influence your next hairstyle.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, May 28, the Game of Thrones star showed off her new 'do with a sweet selfie, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

Even though the 25-year-old actress didn't share details behind her latest look, she has rocked bangs before. While promoting her film X-Men Dark Phoenix in 2019, Sophie kissed her long tresses goodbye and opted for blunt bangs and layers.

Moreover, the English star's new makeover marks the first time she's changed up her hairstyle since welcoming her daughter Willa last July with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple, who celebrated the two-year anniversary of their surprise Las Vegas wedding earlier this month, recently opened up about parenthood.