Kourtney Kardashian's Tooth Fairy Delivery Setup for Son Reign Is Simply Magical

Kourtney Kardashian sprinkled some magic into her son Reign's life after he lost his tooth. Scroll to see the cute tooth fairy delivery system she crafted.

May 29, 2021
Kourtney KardashianKardashian NewsCelebrities
Kourtney Kardashian just made us believe in fairies. The mom of three revealed that the Tooth Fairy visited her 6-year-old son Reign Disick shortly after he lost his tooth, and sprinkled some magic along the way.  

The Poosh founder posted about the amazing visit on her Friday, May 28 Instagram Story. One video shows the dusting of glitter all around a sleeping Reign's room—a sign that there's magic in the air, no doubt. Another reveals the tiny door and grassy fairy patch, which the Tooth Fairy uses to get from her world to ours. 

Kourtney, who clearly has some sort of special relationship with the Tooth Fairy, noted in her Instagram Story, "Only the tooth fairy has the key to this fairy door." 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared the note—written on tooth-shaped stationary, of course—that the Tooth Fairy left for Reign. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," the note, which was placed in an adorable fairy-sized mailbox, read. "Use this $ to pick one you love."

This isn't the first time the Disick kids got a visit from the so-called Tooth Fairy. In 2016, Kourtney shared on KUWTK that she had given her son Mason Disick $100 "from the Tooth Fairy" simply because it was the only cash she had in her purse. In 2019, Penelope Disick got a similar surprise to Reign after she lost her front tooth, with a small door for the Tooth Fairy and plenty of glitter in her bedroom. 

A visit from the Tooth Fairy wasn't the only special event Reign had on the agenda this month. On May 10, Kourtney posted a photo of Reign in a wetsuit at the beach, standing on a surfboard. Her new boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, commented on the post "Go Reign." 

With the help of his mom, it seems that Reign is going to have a very magical summer of fun. 

