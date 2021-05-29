FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Author Michael Lewis' Daughter Dead at 19 After Car Crash

Dixie Lewis, the 19-year-old child of Moneyball author Michael Lewis and photographer Tabitha Soren, died in a head-on car collision on May 25. Read on for the family's heartbreaking statement.

By McKenna Aiello May 29, 2021 12:37 AMTags
FamilyCelebrities
Michael Lewis, Dixie Lewis, Tabitha SorenDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Moneyball author Michael Lewis is mourning the tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter, Dixie Lewis

The teen and 20-year-old Ross Schulz died in a car accident that took place Tuesday, May 25, in Truckee, Calif., her family confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle and Berkeleyside

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Lewis said in a statement. "She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by E! News, Ross was driving northbound on State Route 89 when his 2014 Ford Fusion entered the southbound lane and struck a Freightliner semi truck head on. Both Ross and Dixie, who was riding passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semi-truck, identified by CHP as a 45-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, CHP said alcohol and drug use are not suspected factors at this time. 

Dixie's mother, photographer and former journalist Tabitha Soren, remembered her daughter as a "fighter," telling the Chronicle, "She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room. She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did. When she showed up, she was going to show up 150 percent."

A relative of Ross' told the Chronicle that he and Dixie were high school sweethearts. After graduating from Berkeley High School in 2020, Dixie went on to attend Pomona College, where she reportedly intended to major in neuroscience and played on the softball team. 

A statement shared to Instagram on behalf of the team read, "This news saddens us all in the Sagehens family. Not only was Dixie a decorated athlete and impeccable student, she was an incredible human being. Dixie cared for each and every one of her teammates, doing her best to make connections with everyone during this difficult year. We will honor her memory every day, playing every game with Dixie in our hearts. All our thoughts and love are with the Lewis family during this tragic time." 

