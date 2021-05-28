All the Details on Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah's Post-Breakup Vacation to St. Barts

Watch : Trevor Noah Explains Why Jay-Z Deserves NAACP President's Award

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly's relationship appears to be evolving.

A source confirms to E! News that The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights actress vacationed in St. Barts last weekend after their recent breakup. It's unclear what their relationship status currently is, as the insider simply says, "They are seeing where things go."

Following their island getaway, the source shares Minka and Trevor traveled back to New York City, where they're "spending time together."

E! News previously reported the 40-year-old actress was living with the 37-year-old comedian in a $27.5 million Bel-Air home, but the same source reveals she has since "moved out."

That being said, it seems both Minka and Trevor have not given up on their romance just yet. A separate second insider tells E! News, "They are hopeful things will work out and are seeing where it goes."

Despite Minka and Trevor's tropical reunion, E! News is told the couple has broken up and gotten back together in the past.