What You Need to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Better watch out, because Gossip Girl will be back before you know it.

HBO Max has officially handed out a premiere date and a new teaser for the upcoming reboot, which is set in the same universe as the original series but now is taking social media surveillance to a whole new level. Things have gotten a lot scarier in the years since the original Gossip Girl went off the air, and no one knows it better than the new version.

Details about the show are relatively scarce, but that's because there's apparently some big twist that no one's allowed to know about yet. However, we do know quite a bit about the cast, and there's a whole lot to speculate about as we prepare to get to know a whole new generation of spoiled Upper East Siders and their dramatic social lives.

Plus, consider the fact that this show is streaming on HBO Max, and not a broadcast network. Things are going to get steamy!