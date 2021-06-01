21 Brands Giving to LGBTQ+ Causes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Pride Month!
Although we should celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community every day of every month, June is an extra special time to make conscious purchases that will support incredible LGBTQ+ organizations in return. Not to mention, everyone could use some rainbow products in their life!
From rainbow accessories and apparel to wine and makeup, we've rounded up 21 brands that are giving back to LGBTQ+ organizations like The Trevor Project, GLSEN, Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and many more.
Scroll below to get your shop on while supporting awesome causes!
evolvetogether Human Mask
For every 12-pack of the Human Mask sold, evolvetogether will donate 10% of proceeds to to GLSEN, a national nonprofit organization ensuring LGBTQIA+ students are able to learn at school free from bullying.
OUAI
In honor of Pride Month, OUAI will be donating $20k to the LA LGBT Center, which helps fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world.
UGG
How fun are these slides?! With a maximum of $125,000, UGG will donate $25 per pair of the Disco Stripe Slide purchased on UGG.com to GLAAD – a nonprofit accelerating acceptance and advancing equality.
Beach Riot
Beach Riot, a California-based swim and apparel brand, launched a colorful capsule collection with The Trevor Project! Additionally, the brand pledged to donate $50K and $10 for every piece sold back to The Trevor Project.
Radley London
When you buy the Beach Close Pride bag, Radley London will donate 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Stonewall charities to support queer advocacy, awareness and empowerment programs.
Disney
In celebration of Pride Month 2021, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds as part of their ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities like GLSEN, BeLonG To Youth Services and Nijiiro Diversity. You can shop more Pride styles like this cute tee on shopDisney.com!
Spotlight Oral Care
Upgrade your oral care routine with this limited-edition rainbow toothbrush and give back to a great cause! Every cent of each purchased limited-edition Pride Sonic Toothbrush will go to the Center for Black Equity.
EF Collection
For the month of June, EF Collection will donate 10% of sales from this piece to The Trevor Project to support the LGBTQ+ community. This gorgeous ring features 42 carats of diamond, black diamond, pink sapphire, blue sapphire, orange sapphire, pink sapphire, ruby and emerald set in 14k gold.
Abacaxi
South Asian Queer designer Sheena Sood of abacaxi released her ‘Fight the System' limited edition capsule collection today in honor of Pride month. Featuring a t-shirt, fanny pack, scrunchie and mask, 10% of proceeds from this capsule collection will go to OutRight Action International, a NYC-based organization fighting for the human rights for LGBTIQ people around the world.
GRIGRI
To celebrate Pride Month, the creators behind the Y2K-inspired beaded accessories brand, Gen Z Parisian couple, Andrea Dutko and Emeline Chauvin have created a limited-edition #LOVEWINS capsule. The collection includes a hand-beaded phone strap and T-Shirt with 20% net proceeds going to ItGetsBetter.Org, a charity focused on supporting and normalizing sexuality.
Harry's
In partnership with illustrator Zipeng Zhu, Harry's released their limited-edition "Never Been Prouder" Shave With Pride set, which features Pride mugs, tote bags, fanny packs and hats. 100% of the proceeds from the set are going to The Trevor Project.
Madewell
In honor of Pride Month, Madewell collaborated with American fine artist, author and illustrator, Lisa Congdon to create a collection of love-inspired items. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.
Alo Yoga
Alo will donate 100% of sales from their limited-edition Love is Love capsule to The Trevor Project. Additionally, Alo will be offering free live classes on alomoves.com and monthly memberships all throughout the month of June in celebration of Pride.
Parade
Parade is donating 2,000 pairs of underwear to various LGBTQ organizations and included an entirely Queer cast and crew in their latest campaign for their Color Outside the Lines collection.
Morphe
In partnership with the Trevor Project, Morphe's "Live With Love" Pride Collection encourages creativity and self-expression. Even better, 100% of the net proceeds will go to the Trevor Project. Not to mention, Morphe's annual Pride collections have raised $895K in support of services and opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth and students.
Hollister
In its 5th year celebrating Pride with partner GLSEN, Hollister teamed up with student activists at the organization to design their gender-neutral Pride collection. In addition to making a $250K donation to GLSEN, Hollister is offering customers who shop the collection the chance to round up or make a donation of their own.
1-800-Flowers
Thanks to 1-800-Flowers, you can send your loved ones something colorful and meaningful through June 30! Additionally, 1-800-Flower.com will donate 20% of net proceeds from each Pride Bouquet purchased to support GLAAD.
Sonix
Dress up your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max with Sonix's latest Care Bears collection! In honor of Pride Month, 10% of June sales from this collection will be donated to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.
Vinebox
To celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and show support to its local city, Vinebox created a limited-edition rainbow box featuring a unique collection of wines. 100% of the profits from the first 500 boxes sold will be donated to the SF LGBT Center. SF LGBT Center's mission is to connect the diverse LGBTQ+ community to opportunities, resources, and each other, to achieve a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world.
Zenni
Upgrade your glasses game with Zenni's Pride Collection! Additionally, Zenni donating a portion of the proceeds from their Pride collection to the It Gets Better Project for the fourth consecutive year.
Olay
In honor of Pride Month, Olay released a limited edition Pride jar of their best-selling Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Fragrance-Free Cream. Olay will also be donating $75,000 to The Trevor Project. And for the second year in a row, Olay is supporting P&G's Can't Cancel Pride to bring the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ+ community, along with allies, to help those who had been adversely affected by COVID-19.