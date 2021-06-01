21 Brands Giving to LGBTQ+ Causes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Pride Month!

Although we should celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community every day of every month, June is an extra special time to make conscious purchases that will support incredible LGBTQ+ organizations in return. Not to mention, everyone could use some rainbow products in their life!

From rainbow accessories and apparel to wine and makeup, we've rounded up 21 brands that are giving back to LGBTQ+ organizations like The Trevor Project, GLSEN, Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and many more.

Scroll below to get your shop on while supporting awesome causes!