Hungry Captain Glenn Is Such a Mood in This Tense Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview

An unhappy captain.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's May 31 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shephard finds himself frustrated with chef Natasha De Bourg as she's late with dinner for both the crew and guests. "Is there some dinner for crew?" the captain asks as the meal is an hour late.

"Not yet," Natasha responds. "We were sailing."

Obviously ready for dinner, Captain Glenn asks Natasha to share her plan for the crew meal. As the captain lingers about the galley, Natasha assures her boss that she's working on pasta for the team.

"I'm so f--ked right now," Natasha notes in a confessional. "I'm just going to jump in the ocean and f--king sink myself. Ahh!"

As chief engineer Colin MacRae checks in on the yacht's chef, Natasha asks if anyone complained to Glenn about the lack of dinner. He says, "Not that I know of. Did Glenn talk to you?"