Is Friends Better Than How I Met Your Mother? Let's Debate

Friends vs. How I Met Your Mother: Which is the superior show?

On Thursday, May 27, HBO Max released the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, which made us all nostalgic for the many sitcoms of the '90s and '00s. While Friends wasn't the only show to dominate the era, airing alongside Frasier, Will & Grace and Seinfeld, it's certainly had a lasting legacy. Of course, with all the excitement surrounding the reunion, we found ourselves thinking about the sitcom's successor.

No, not Joey. Sorry. We're, of course, talking about How I Met Your Mother. Over a year after the beloved NBC series went off the air, CBS debuted a new sitcom that featured a different ensemble cast bopping around New York City in their twenties creating many quotable moments

Many were quick to dub the show the "new Friends," as the parallels between the two were undeniable. However, did HIMYM eventually surpass Friends in storytelling and character development?

While devoted Friends fans would argue that the David Crane and Marta Kauffman-created series gave HIMYM the formula to be successful, HIMYM fans would counter that the Carter Bays and Craig Thomas-created series' unique storytelling style actually made it a hit.

So, we here at E! News felt it was only right that we add our two cents into the mix and share two very different stances on the Friends vs. How I Met Your Mother debate.