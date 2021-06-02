FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch MDLNY's Kirsten and Tyler Go Head-to-Head Over Competing Apartments in Hilarious Sneak Peek

The Million Dollar Listing New York realtors go head-to-head while comparing two apartment listings in the same Manhattan building. See the LOL-worthy clip here!

This apartment complex isn't big enough for these two real estate agents.

Million Dollar Listing New York stars Kirsten Jordan and Tyler Whitman can't help but compare their two respective listings in the same Manhattan luxury building. In a hilarious, exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode (June 3), newcomer Kirsten tours Tyler's neighboring open house to inspect her competition.

But Tyler is expecting her questions. "When I sell in a building, I always make sure that I know about everything that's for sale in the building," he smiles in a confessional. "Of course i know about Kirsten's listing upstairs." 

With a million-dollar difference, Kirsten tries to convince Tyler that buyers will opt for her unit over his. "Mine is very different upstairs, like night and day," Kirsten explains.  

Tyler points to Kirsten's $3.5 million price tag as why clients will be more inclined to tour his. "In this market I'm sure you have a lot of people who'd love to save a million bucks and buy mine," he quips.

"Well, or some people want a third bedroom so we'll see," Kirsten counters. "I think that there's a certain amount of buyers who won't buy second floor." 

Tyler is shocked: "You act like you're in the penthouse. We're one floor up!"

Yet it's Tyler's intensity that comes as a surprise to Kirsten. "It feels like he had drama with me, and I don't have drama with anybody," Kirsten questions in a confessional. "So I don't know, maybe it's just a Tyler thing." 

As the duo walk through Tyler's listing—complete with a formal dining room, living room and two fireplaces—both realtors try to one-up each other. There's even a running tally!

Watch the laugh-out-loud sneak peek above to decide for yourself which apartment is better!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

