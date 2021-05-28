Katy Perry Reveals Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom Just Reached 2 Major Milestones

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom is on the move!
In a May 28 interview for On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed her 9-month-old baby girl just reached two major milestones.
"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Katy said. "It's barely poked through, though. Actually, it's kind of, like, one of my teeth. Because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But I think that's character."
These aren't the little one's only big changes to speak of. Back in February, Orlando told Graham Norton Daisy "has said a bit of 'Dada'." Although, the Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted he may have had something to do with this being among her first words.
"Now I sing anything that has 'Daddy' in it," he said on the host's show. "I'm like just because I want her to say 'Dad' before she says anything else."
Orlando and Katy, who got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, welcomed their first child together last August. The Lord of the Rings alum also has a 10-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife model Miranda Kerr.
Ever since Daisy's birth, the proud parents have given glimpses into the infant's world. From posting photos of the baby gifts she's received to talking about her sleeping schedule, Katy and Orlando have shared several details. And while they've yet to post a photo of their daughter's face, Orlando did tell Ellen DeGeneres Daisy has "those Katy blues" for eyes. As he told the talk show host in October, she's "my little mini-me/mini my mom/mini Katy."
It's certainly been a busy time for the new mom. In addition to welcoming her firstborn, she's also recently released her song "Electric," finished filming season 19 of American Idol and started preparing for her new Las Vegas residency.
"Life couldn't be better and I just feel so grateful being a mother of a wonderful, beautiful girl and just having this job," Katy told E! News' Daily Pop just weeks after the latest season of American Idol began. "I'm blessed."