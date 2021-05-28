Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Duggar King Speaks Out About Allegations Against Him

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Josh Duggar's cousin and former co-star Amy Duggar King hopes justice will be served with regard to his child pornography charges.

In late April, Josh, the eldest child of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar and who rose to fame with the family on the TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested by Homeland Security and charged with receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His lawyers told E! News after his arrest, "We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Josh was released on bail shortly after his arrest and is awaiting trial while living at a family friend's house, during which he is allowed to visit his six children only while his wife Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with their seventh, is present.

In comments posted on Thursday, May 27, Amy told NBC's Today Parents that she was worried about their kids, saying, "Who wouldn't worry about that?" There is no indication the couple's children are involved in Josh's case.

"My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims," the 34-year-old continued. "It breaks my heart...I really hope justice is served."