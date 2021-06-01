FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Nail Polishes for This Summer's Rainbow French Manicure Trend

Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Tayshia Adams nailed the look.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 01, 2021
PRIDE month just started, so there's really no better time to branch out with your nails and try out the rainbow French manicure trend. Just ask Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Tayshia Adams who have all recently rocked some brightly-hued nails. Sure, you can go to the nail salon to get this done, but you could also have a lot of fun (and save some money) doing this yourself.

We found some beautiful rainbow nail polish sets, nail polish with a fine-tipped brush to create that perfect design and the tools that you may need to achieve that perfect look. And if that sounds like a lofty undertaking for you, we also found some press-on nails that make rocking this trend even easier. Keep on scrolling to check out our must-have products.

A Nail Biter's Review of the Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails

Orly Half Moon Guides, 78 Count

Before we get into the nail polishes, let's go through some tools that are essential to pull off this trend. If you don't have the most steady hand or if you just want to make sure your tips look perfect, use these decals as a guide to create the perfect French manicure.

$4
Amazon

iminoo 6PCS Nail Art Brushes

Even these nail brushes are in line with the rainbow trend. This set includes 6 brushes with different shapes that allow you to create a variety of different nail art styles.

$5
Amazon

Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set

Before you brush on your polish, make sure your nails are in perfect shape with the Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set. Use this to shape, smoot, buff, and shine your nails.

$80
Bellasonic

SHANY Nail Art Set- 24 Colors

24 nail colors for $28? That's an amazing deal. There are 4 pearl shades, 4 neon shades, 11 matte shades, and 5 glitter shades. The polish has a fine-tipped brush to create your desired design. The formula dries quickly and you don't need a UV lamp or LED lamp nail dryer.

$28
Amazon

Gellen 16 Colors Gel Nail Polish Kit, With Top & Base Coats- Happy Rainbow Collection

This kit includes 16 gel nail polish colors and base and top coat polishes. The classic rainbow palette includes a wide range of colors that are perfect for spring and summer.

$25
Amazon

Deborah Lippmann Welcome to Paradise Nail Set

This 6-piece set brings a tropical twist to the rainbow vibes, including bright colors and ocean blues.

$36
Sephora

NAILS INC.Relationship Status: Proud Nail Polish Set

Paint your nails with colors from this 4-piece set that has coral, lilac, corn-flower blue, and aqua polishes.

$22
Sephora

TipsyGel Rainbow Tips Press On Nails

Painting your own nails is great and all, but it's easier said than done. Save yourself some time and get the guarantee that they'll turn out perfect by pressing on these rainbow-tipped nails.

$25
Etsy

NailsbyMimiStore Ombre Rainbow French Tips

These matte ombre rainbow tips are very similar to Khloe's recent manicure. You can even share your preferred nail sizes, shape and length when you order.

$45
Etsy

JeaniRo Rainbow Ombre French Extra Long Length Coffin Acrylic-Nail Tips (24 Count)

If you adore the ombre take on the rainbow nail tips, but you prefer a glossy finish, these press-on nails are perfect for you.

$15
Etsy

JennJayBeauty Rainbow Nails

Just $10 gets you 24 press-on nails, glue, a nail buffer, cuticle stick, and a nail file. And how cute are the gold accents on this manicure?

$10
Etsy

If you can't get enough of the bright colors, check out the psychedelic print trend that Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Lizzo have been loving.

