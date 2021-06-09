Take a Virtual Ride on Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Watch : Ride Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando

Dino-rific!

Jurassic World fans can soon experience the thrill of out-running prehistoric predators in Universal Orlando's latest exhilarating experience: Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The stunning coaster opens tomorrow, June 10 at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

The raptor-themed ride promises to be the "apex predator of roller coasters," according to Universal. Riders can speed through the sky over the park's raptor paddock and feel the the heart-pounding rush of racing against dinosaurs. Twist and turn with the wind in your hair as the coaster curves throughout the rocky terrain—and don't forget to ooh and awe at the surrounding dinos!

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is inspired by the Jurassic World series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for a June 10, 2022 release. Dominion is also the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park film franchise. Original Jurassic Park star Laura Dern tweeted "Get ready..." with the T-rex logo for Dominion ahead of its release.