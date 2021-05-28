Alex Rodriguez Slams "False" Rumors Claiming He Reached Out to Madison LeCroy After Jennifer Lopez Split

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Had Madison Lecroy Sign an NDA Claims Shep Rose

Reports of Alex Rodriguez reaching out to Madison LeCroy following his split from Jennifer Lopez are untrue, the retired MLB star's rep says.

On Thursday, May 28, The Sun quoted an insider as saying that A-Rod "reached out" to the Southern Charm star, who sparked romance rumors with him months before his breakup, and hoped to meet up at the recent PGA Championship in South Carolina. Madison, who shared a photo of herself at the event last weekend on Instagram, "always rolled her eyes and ignored him" and is "completely over it," the source told the outlet.

However, Alex's rep, Ron Berkowitz, told E! News on Friday, May 28, "I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family."

When asked about the Sun report, Madison told Page Six she had no comment but added, "As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past."