Proof Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Steve Harvey Shares What He Thinks About Michael B. Jordan

When it comes to public displays of affection, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey continue to flaunt their romance, ahem, without remorse.

Because not only is Jordan the boyfriend of model Harvey, but she has now proudly declared him the "love of my life."

The 24-year-old reposted the cutest photo of the couple—who both donned black and tan outfits to match each other's fly—in an Instagram Story on May 27, adding, "LOML."

The sweet declaration probably doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who's been keeping up with the couple's social media activity since the two became Insta official back in January.

The couple first made quite the splash, literally, when the two were pictured together while vacationing in St. Barts at the beginning of this year. Their obvious affection drove the Internet absolutely wild—as fans couldn't help but be sad over People's Sexiest Man Alive being taken off the market.