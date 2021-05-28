Rob Delaney Reflects on Late Son Henry's Cancer Battle: "I Miss Caring for Him"

Rob Delaney is remembering his late son Henry.

On May 28, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his little boy, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 2 following a cancer battle.

"Look at my beautiful little chunker asleep," the Catastrophe star wrote in his moving tribute. "He's 15 mos old here and has just started chemo. You can clearly see his tracheotomy tube here too."

Rob explained a surgery to remove Henry's brain tumor had damaged the little one's cranial nerves, which took away his ability to swallow and resulted in him needing a tracheotomy.

"The things my wife and I had to learn to care for a one year old with a complex tracheotomy…," Rob recalled. "But I wish to hell I was still doing it every day. I miss caring for him. Our son Henry."

Doctors discovered Henry's tumor in 2016, shortly after the child's first birthday. He had surgery to remove the tumor and underwent treatment in early 2017. However, the cancer returned that fall and Henry died in January 2018, on the morning of Rob's 41st birthday.