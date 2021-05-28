Miles Teller Trolls Aaron Rodgers Fans With Packers "Signing" Tweet

Watch : Why Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Are "Soul Mates"

Miles Teller is trolling Green Bay Packers fans.

As rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers' potential departure from the team continue to spread, the 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to have a little fun. Posting a picture of himself holding up a drink with his wife Keleigh Teller, the Whiplash star tweeted, "Cheers to signing with the Packers."

Needless to say, a few followers had some thoughts about the post. As one social media user tweeted, "Thanks for putting Packers twitter in shambles even more." Added another, "I have mixed feelings about this. Like I'm mad but also laughing because it's kinda funny."

Even Aaron's teammate David Bakhtiari got a chuckle out of the post, replying with laughing emojis.

Miles and Keleigh have been vacationing with Aaron and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, in Hawaii over the past few days. The couples have been seen hiking, swimming, dining out and enjoying a few sing-alongs over the course of their trip. In fact, the pairs have been spending a lot of time together. They all attended the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.