Miles Teller Trolls Aaron Rodgers Fans With Packers "Signing" Tweet

As rumors about Aaron Rodgers' NFL future continue to spread, his friend Miles Teller took to Twitter to have a little fun. See the actor's post here.

Miles Teller is trolling Green Bay Packers fans.

As rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers' potential departure from the team continue to spread, the 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to have a little fun. Posting a picture of himself holding up a drink with his wife Keleigh Teller, the Whiplash star tweeted, "Cheers to signing with the Packers." 

Needless to say, a few followers had some thoughts about the post. As one social media user tweeted, "Thanks for putting Packers twitter in shambles even more." Added another, "I have mixed feelings about this. Like I'm mad but also laughing because it's kinda funny."

Even Aaron's teammate David Bakhtiari got a chuckle out of the post, replying with laughing emojis.

Miles and Keleigh have been vacationing with Aaron and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, in Hawaii over the past few days. The couples have been seen hiking, swimming, dining out and enjoying a few sing-alongs over the course of their trip. In fact, the pairs have been spending a lot of time together. They all attended the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

The trip comes amid the Packers voluntary organized team practice activities.

While Aaron hasn't directly commented on his NFL future, the quarterback was asked about recent trade rumors during a SportsCenter interview with Kenny Mayne.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," the MVP replied, referencing the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy, you know, and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way. And a lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So, this is just kind of I think the spill-out of all that. But look man, it is about the people, and that's the most important thing."

