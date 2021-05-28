Emily Blunt Admits the Embarrassing Reason She Was Asked to Redo Her Devil Wears Prada Audition

Watch : John Krasinski's Seen "Devil Wears Prada" How Many Times?!

The Devil Wears Prada was a star-making film for Emily Blunt, but there was more to the process than a simple audition. In other words, that's not all.

The 38-year-old A Quiet Place Part II star visited The Late Late Show on Thursday, May 27. During their chat, host James Corden asked what she remembered about starring as Emily opposite Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the Oscar-nominated movie, given that this summer marks its 15-year anniversary.

"I remember being in L.A. for pilot season—or something terrifying like that—and I went and met with Fox Studios, and I was reading for this other project," Emily explained. "And just they randomly said, 'Oh, we've got this Devil Wears Prada movie—you want to read for this movie?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"

She continued, "But I was rushing for the airport, and I remember just being kind of flustered. So I read it, but I was wearing sweatpants, and I did not look the part at all."