Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Announce They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea, who welcomed daughter Sovereign in September, revealed during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards that they're expecting their second child.

Watch: Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are giving us a new reason to shout, "Yeah!"

The 42-year-old pop star and his music-executive girlfriend walked the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, where Jenn showed off the baby bump in her black gown. In addition, Usher served as both host and performer for the ceremony. 

This will be their second child, giving a younger sibling to 8-month-old daughter Sovereign, who the couple welcomed in September 2020. The "Yeah!" singer, who first sparked romance rumors with Jenn in fall 2019, also shares sons Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster

During a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Usher shared the first public photo of little Sovereign and pointed out he and the girl share the same Zodiac sign. 

"She came out early," he explained. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know—they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do."

At the time, Usher also said his sons were "excited about being big brothers," and that the star himself was looking forward to having another youngster to impress. 

"As they get older, I'm less cool of a dad," he quipped. "So now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of her eye right now."

Ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony, the alum of The Voice had made no secret of his excitement about participating in a major event following the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted earlier this month, "Can't wait to be back on-stage performing & hosting at the 2021 #iHeartAwards!"

Click here to check out the full list of winners from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

