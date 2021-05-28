Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Announce They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are giving us a new reason to shout, "Yeah!"

The 42-year-old pop star and his music-executive girlfriend walked the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, where Jenn showed off the baby bump in her black gown. In addition, Usher served as both host and performer for the ceremony.

This will be their second child, giving a younger sibling to 8-month-old daughter Sovereign, who the couple welcomed in September 2020. The "Yeah!" singer, who first sparked romance rumors with Jenn in fall 2019, also shares sons Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

E! News has reached out to Usher's rep for additional comment.

During a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Usher shared the first public photo of little Sovereign and pointed out he and the girl share the same Zodiac sign.

"She came out early," he explained. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know—they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do."