Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Prove How Far They've Come with Rare Beyond the Pines Throwback Pic

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

After starting their love story on screen, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been there for each other through thick and thin.

Their crazy stupid love famously began in 2011, when they co-starred in the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

A decade later, Eva is reflecting on the film that started it all. She shared a nostalgic throwback image on Instagram on Thursday, May 27, which showed the couple staring into each other's eyes while in character. She played the Romina to his Luke, a motorcyclist that turns to thievery after learning he fathered her baby, Jason.

The Hitch actress wrote, "Throwing it wayyy back...." Since the crime film debuted, she and Ryan have gone on to welcome two kids of their own: Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5.

Fans were quick to point out the significance of the Derek Cianfrance movie, which fatefully introduced the stars. One user noted, "The meeting of soul mates?"