Ariana Grande Makes Fierce First Public Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

From the altar to the iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Just one day after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez shared a glimpse inside their fabulous wedding, the pop star graced the stage with The Weeknd on Thursday, May 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
For the fanciful affair, the dynamic duo gave an incredible performance of their hit song, "save your tears," which is featured on his After Hours album.
The Weeknd opened the show to a crowd of masked attendees, before Ariana stepped out in a purple halter dress and multiple diamond necklaces. The two danced together onstage, with Ariana belting her iconic whistle tones.
As their performance drew to a close, Ariana and The Weeknd walked off the stage together, giving the audience a glimpse of Ariana's backless dress.
The two stars didn't walk the red carpet, as they kicked off the big show, but it's safe to say Ariana looked absolutely radiant in a plum-colored dress.
Ahead of the event, Ariana shared behind-the-scenes moments of her wedding day on Instagram, which captured her elegant Vera Wang bridal gown, her and Dalton's first kiss as newlyweds and more. The couple tied the knot on May 15 in a private ceremony held at the 27-year-old singer's home in Montecito, Calif.
At the time, a source told E! News, the pair had an intimate guest list and were surrounded by a "close family and friends." As the insider noted, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."
A separate insider described the pair's wedding as "beautiful but not over the top."
"Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful," the second insider added. "All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
From the looks of Ariana's performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she's in newlywed bliss!
For the latest updates on the ceremony, E! News has you covered. Click here.