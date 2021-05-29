Why It's So Damaging to Expect Stars to "Snap Back" After Having a Baby

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

The comment was made so offhandedly that at first I didn't realize that I should actually be kinda offended.

I was more focused on the clock, truthfully, wanting to get out of the salon—with a fresh gel manicure for the first time in months—and run the roughly 500 feet back to my apartment before my then-3-month-old decided she wanted to eat again.

But as I sat there, silently watching the technician cut my cuticles I started to stew over the remark that I looked "so much thinner than the last time I'd been in." Uh, thanks?

I knew the instance she was referencing. This was only my second visit since giving birth in May 2019, getting my nails done one of those pre-baby activities that had to be temporarily shelved because I worried my daughter might start screaming mid-polish. And the first had been about five weeks postpartum. With friends coming in town—an actual real social activity—and my husband working from home, I felt like a slight glow-up was in order.