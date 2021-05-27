Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Stars rocked glam looks on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where artists like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa are nominated. Scroll on to see their style statements!

This year's top hits may be the reason stars showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards—but the jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet certainly provided a reason to stick around! 

On Thursday, May 27 the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards—held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—celebrated chart toppers like Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who all earned nominations ahead of the event.

Tonight's show, airing on Fox at 8:00 EST/PST, will feature performances from Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and the newly married Ariana Grande. Unsurprisingly, these stars know not just how to sing, but also dress, with innovative looks guaranteed to turn heads. 

Usher has signed on to host the ceremony. Prior to the event, the "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" singer took to Instagram to share his excitement over the gig. He wrote, "Can't wait to host AND perform at the 2021 @iheartradio Music Awards!"

See every celeb strut the red carpet in our jam-packed gallery below!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Twenty-One Pilots

  

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil Nas X

  

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
LL Cool J

  

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Dan and Shay

  

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Doja Cat

In Brandon Maxwell

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
H.E.R.

In Alexandre Vauthier

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lil Huddy & Charli D'Amelio

In Carolina Herrera

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ava Max

  

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile

  

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Blackbear

  

