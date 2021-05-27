iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Elle Fanning Is Fanning Out Over Halsey at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This year's top hits may be the reason stars showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards—but the jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet certainly provided a reason to stick around!

On Thursday, May 27 the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards—held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—celebrated chart toppers like Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who all earned nominations ahead of the event.

Tonight's show, airing on Fox at 8:00 EST/PST, will feature performances from Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and the newly married Ariana Grande. Unsurprisingly, these stars know not just how to sing, but also dress, with innovative looks guaranteed to turn heads.

Usher has signed on to host the ceremony. Prior to the event, the "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" singer took to Instagram to share his excitement over the gig. He wrote, "Can't wait to host AND perform at the 2021 @iheartradio Music Awards!"