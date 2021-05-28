Cruel Summer's Blake Lee Says Fans Will Be "Thrilled" With the Finale

Watch : "Cruel Summer": Olivia Holt & Chiara Aurelia Tease New '90s Series

Happy birthday, Cruel Summer fans.

It's not your birthday? Well, it's about to feel like it. Blake Lee, who plays vice principal turned kidnapper Martin Harris on the Freeform hit, just offered up the juiciest tease about the season one finale.

As E! News readers well know, the popular drama takes place over three separate summers and details the disappearance of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), her return home and the accusation that former nerdy girl Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may've known about Kate's whereabouts the whole time.

And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, the Parks and Recreation alum hinted that an explosive reveal will present itself when the first season comes to an end. "I think fans will absolutely be thrilled with how the show plays out," he told E! News. "I'm now like a fan of the show. It's so funny, 'cause I rarely watch stuff that I'm in. I get so excited to watch."

Same, Blake. Same.