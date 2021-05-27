How the Friends Set Was Completely Put Back Together For the Reunion

The much anticipated Friends reunion did a whole lot more than just reunite the six main friends.

If you've already watched the big event, which just made its debut on HBO Max, you may have noticed that the set seems to have been restored almost perfectly. It looks frozen in time, like it's just been sitting there waiting for the cast to return since the 2004 finale. That is, of course, far from the truth. Production designer John Shaffner, who designed the set with his life and work partner Joe Stewart all the way back in 1994, worked tirelessly to track down every piece of the set that could be found, a full 17 years after it had all been taken apart. And Ben Winston, who executive produced the special, wanted every single piece.

"When Ben called, it was like, 'You want what?'" Shaffner recalls to E! News. "This was a long time ago, and at that point, there was really very little indication of what had been saved and what hadn't been saved."

Luckily, a lot had been saved, whether in archives, in Shaffner's own home, or in the literal Friends museum on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. And while you might think that the museum part would actually make things easier, it most certainly did not.