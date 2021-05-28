Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Hospital Bag Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Will you accept this burp cloth?" is not nearly as catchy as "Will you accept this rose?" but it is a part of Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s post-Bachelor reality. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who's 2 years old. And, at any moment, they will be parents of three. Lauren is pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl. The pair is thinking ahead to their babies' arrival. Recently, they went live on Amazon to share their hospital bag essentials.

Lauren shared her go-to items for self-care, newborn care, and Arie shared his insights as well. Keep on scrolling to see their packing list and why their family adores these items from Amazon.