Why Kate Hudson Thinks It's "Really Shocking" Matthew McConaughey Might Run for Governor of Texas

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rob brought up the fact that Matthew has polled higher than the incumbent in recent weeks. According to an April article by the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Buyers Club actor is polling ahead of Governor Greg Abbott at 45 percent to 33 percent.

That's when it seemed to hit Kate that Matthew might actually launch a campaign. "Wait, Rob, sorry, this is really shocking to me," she revealed. "This is how out of it I am."

Why wasn't she aware of the news? As she explained, "I literally, I choose to put my phone down, you know what I mean? Like, I'm one of those people who, I don't look at things. I turn my news ticker off. So, clearly I've missed this."

Rob brought her up to speed, saying, "Full disclosure: He's been very vocal about thinking about it and now he is apparently, it's in the news this week, that he's talking to people off the record about it, as one does. And I think he'd be great. But I figured if anybody should be on his kitchen cabinet, it would be you. You know where all the bodies are buried."

The Knives Out 2 actress replied, "What I love about Matthew is he doesn't really have anything to hide."

The only thing she can think of is his affinity for tequila. "What, some like, a couple too many tequilas, dancing in a bar? How bad can that be?" Kate laughed. "No one's more fun on a couple tequilas, doesn't mean he can't run a state."

The Fabletics co-founder diplomatically added, "I think it's interesting... I don't know enough about it and I don't know enough about the platform he'd be running on." She said that people love him for his honesty and transparency, noting, "He is who he is, through and through."

Matthew teased in March that the governorship is a "true consideration" for him, explaining, "I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share."