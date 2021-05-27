Kate Middleton Keeps Promise to Wear a Pink Dress During Heartfelt Meeting With Young Cancer Patient

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

Pretty in pink as promised!



Kate Middleton met with 5-year-old Mila, who is battling leukemia, on Thursday, May 27, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The heartwarming meeting comes after young Mila participated in the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photography project last summer.



In a video shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account, the royal is seen arriving to meet Mila in a pink dress, worn specifically to keep the promise she made back in August 2020 when the two first spoke over the phone.



"I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle," Kate tells Mila when they finally meet. "I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?"



Last August, Kate first spoke to Mila over the phone, who was then 4, about her photo called "Shielding Mila," which captured the little girl waving to her dad from the other side of a window. The video of the adorable conversation was uploaded to her and Prince William's recently launched YouTube channel in early May.