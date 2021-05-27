Tayshia Adams Answers Your Burning Bachelorette Questions: Katie Thurston's Men, the Box and More

The Bachelorette premieres in just over a week, and fans have some serious questions about Katie Thurston's season. Like, what's with the box? Is Blake Moynes back? And does she find love?
Tayshia Adams, who is hosting season 17 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, knows the answers. And while she couldn't reveal any spoilers, she did drop a few clues about Katie's journey to find love on the May 27 episode of her podcast Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.
So, let's start with the box. Last week, ABC shared the list of Katie's suitors. In addition to there being 29 men, there was a mysterious box. Needless to say, viewers were confused. And even though Tayshia didn't spill too much tea, she noted "the wait is worth it."
Podcast co-host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker seemed convinced there's a person in the box (read another theory here). "That's for you to find out," Tayshia continued. "Whether that is…whatever that means, I think it's worth the wait."
As for the rest of the men, it looks like there were a few contestants that caught Katie's eye immediately. When co-host and Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile asked if Katie was interested in more or fewer than five guys on night one, Tayshia picked the former.
"I think there were more than five," the season 16 Bachelorette replied, "that she was like, 'Hold on a second.'"
And apparently there were some sparks, as well. "It was actually really fun watching her first night go down because you see those immediate first reactions for every single individual," Tayshia said. "And I'm telling you, it's gonna get good."
Katie has also been playing coy about her upcoming season. Followers began questioning her relationship status in April after she posted footage of herself standing in a lake and briefly showed her left hand, which did not feature any bling. The marketing manager from Matt James' season then wrote, "My family searching for a ring."
The Bachelorette premieres June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.