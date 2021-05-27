Watch Kathy Hilton Make Her RHOBH Co-Stars Chug an Insane Amount of Vodka

Bottoms up!
In a hilarious preview for the Wednesday, June 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, newcomer Kathy Hilton proves she can hang with the rest of the cast when it comes to getting tipsy. Kathy may be just a "friend of" the Housewives, but it's clear she's the life of the party during a girls' trip to Tahoe.
Kathy challenges co-star Dorit Kemsley to down a martini in one gulp. "Dorit, I've already had two of these," Kathy laughs. "You've got to do bottoms up."
The fellow Housewives—including Kathy's younger sister Kyle Richards—are shocked by the idea.
"If you're doing it, I'm doing it," Dorit accepts, while Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi look on with their jaws dropped.
"Are they going to drink the whole thing?!" Lisa whispers.
Kathy is unfazed by the ladies' reactions: "We're on a girls' trip," she shrugs in a confessional. "We're going to have tonight and anyone who isn't, you can just watch us have fun."
Dorit and Kathy successfully chug their vodka martinis and Kathy holds back three plump olives as she winces. "Those bitches are f--king hard core," Lisa smiles before fake bowing.
Erika is shocked that Dorit especially could drink that much. "WTF did I just witness," Erika says in a confessional. "I mean, Dorit. Holy s--t, I am impressed."
Even Crystal Kung Minkoff jokes that she's "totally turned on right now" after watching.
The gang does another chug fest, this time with Lisa and Erika joining in. "The one thing I love about Kathy, she's always up for a good time," Dorit quips.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)