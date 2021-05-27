Here's the NSFW Story Behind Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's Viral Fashion Show Moment

Finally, we know what was so funny to Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at the 2018 Michael Kors fashion show.
The stars, who were seated next to one another at the New York City event, went viral after they were photographed laughing hysterically—while Zendaya appeared unenthused in the seat next to the Gossip Girl alum. Now, in Vanity Fair's latest lie detector video, the Edge of Tomorrow star admitted the very NSFW reason she and Blake were laughing.
"I think I was worried she was flashing her vagina," Emily joked of Blake, who was wearing a red trench coat dress to the fashion show. "So it might've had something to do with that. Zendaya doesn't look very happy at our jokes."
While the Euphoria actress didn't look like she was having as great of a time as Emily and Blake are having in the photos, Zendaya cleared up the rumors that she was being shady on social media.
"I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY," she tweeted on February 18 in response to fans calling her out. "Y'all messy that's all lmao," she wrote a day later.
Zendaya also tweeted a cute photo of herself, Emily and Blake sharing a laugh—proving that cameras rarely capture the entire story!
While the A Quiet Place star may have enjoyed a moment with Blake, Emily insisted they're not exactly Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf-level besties. "She wishes!" the actress teased in the video when asked if she and Blake were BFFs.
When asked if Emily was Blake's BFF, Emily, who is married to John Krasinski, said no. "Ryan is," she added, indicating that Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds earned the top friendship slot.
Whether or not Emily and Blake will be exchanging BFF necklaces any time soon, the two are tight. They often double date with their husbands, who are also close friends. In fact, last March, John share a snapshot to Instagram of him and Ryan snuggling up to an owl at a birthday party for Blake and Ryan's daughter.
"He understood that we were giving off a very loving male energy and he was digging it," The Office alum explained to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "There were animals. The kids saw a chinchilla and exploded. So, then all the other animals weren't being played with and there was the owl. And Ryan and I went and nuzzled it."
Watch Emily take the lie detector test above.