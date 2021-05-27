Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

22 Can't-Miss Deals from Kohl's Memorial Day Sale

We cannot pass up these savings on outdoor furniture, fashion, cosmetics, kitchen appliances, and more.

By Marenah Dobin May 27, 2021 5:32 PMTags
E-comm: Kohls Memorial Day Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kohl's is the perfect one-stop shop for anything you may need (or want), especially on Memorial Day Weekend. They have even more amazing deals on fashion, footwear, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, jewelry, luggagehair tools, cosmetics, and, pretty much anything else you could want to have a fun-filled summer.

There are so many great deals at Kohl's, so it might be tough knowing where to start, but don't worry because we have you covered. Check out some of our must-buy items that are all on sale below.

PUR 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Foundation

This beloved foundation can also be used as a concealer to mask dark circles and imperfections. The formula has Lingonberry Extract, which protects skin against blue light, which you are exposed to from your phone, computer, and TV screens.

$36
$14
Kohl's

The Big One Solid Bath Towel

E! News shoppers already know how obsessed we are with this towel. We've raved about this bestseller before. You cannot beat this price. Or this superior softness.

$10
$3
Kohl's

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

Everyone will invite themselves over when they find out you have the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, which holds enough ice for 3 pitchers of drinks.

$270
$180
Kohl's

Chaps Floral Midi Dress

This floral, button-up dress is effortlessly chic. There's also a navy version that's just as fashionable.

$90
$63
Kohl's

Sonoma Goods For Life Regular Antigravity Chair

Relax in maximum comfort with this Sonoma antigravity chair. And you can use it in an instant because it's already assembled when it arrives.

$120
$80
Kohl's

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum (R677020)

Program this smart vacuum to clean carpets and hard floors on your customized schedule. You can start it up with just your voice or via the iRobot Home App. It can runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. That's right, you don't even have to charge it yourself.

$375
$289
Kohl's

LC Lauren Conrad Cookie Crossbody Bag

This is the quintessential summer bag! Wear the long strap on your shoulder, rock it crossbody, or just hold it by the top handle. And you need to see the navy version. It's just as cute and a unique twist on this timeless summer style. 

$50
$34
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Gold Tone Chain Link C-Hoop Earrings

$7 for chic chain-link hoop earrings? Yeah, that's an instant "add to cart."

$18
$7
Kohl's

Nine West Short Sleeve Side-Knot Knit Dress

You're gonna want this best-selling dress in every color. It's a must-have look that you can wear casually or you can dress it up.

$40
$30
Kohl's

Adidas Cloudfoam Puremotion Adapt Women's Running Shoes

There's just something special about a fresh pair of all-white sneakers. And you can never go wrong with Adidas. Kohl's also has plenty of other colors to choose from.

$65
$49
Kohl's

LC Lauren Conrad Smocked Tank

This smocked tank from Lauren Conrad's collection can be paired with so many pieces you already own to create a bunch of different ensembles. Aside from this cream color, you can also nab this one in navy, yellow, pink, and orange.

$30
$25
Kohl's

NutriBullet 600 Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender

Turn fruits and vegetables into nutrient-dense drinks or snacks with the super-popular NutriBullet blender.

$80
$60
Kohl's

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life High-Waisted Denim Shorts

Unfortunately, finding the right pair of jean shorts is easier said than done. These high-waisted shorts are a comfortable length that doesn't ride up or show more skin than you intended when you move around. They're available in 11 colors with sizes ranging from 2 to 18.

$32
$25
Kohl's

Algoma Hammock 8-piece Set

Lounge on a warm day in this ultra-comfortable hammock set. It has a drink holder, tablet holder, and a nylon drawstring storage bag.

$230
$180
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James 52mm Shaw Round Sunglasses

Protect your eyes and look sophisticated with these round sunglasses from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand. Aside from the red, you can get a pair of these in black and brown too.

$34
$16
Kohl's

LC Lauren Conrad Mint Women's Wedge Sandals

These sandals are fashionable and so comfortable thanks to the padded footbed. Get these in black, white, snake print, leopard print, blue, and other color options.

$40
$25
Kohl's

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer

If you don't have an air fryer in your life, you might as well get this one while it's on sale. Oh and it's also a grill! It has an XL capacity and an innovative Smart Cook System, which means you can cook without the guesswork or stress. You can grill up to 6 steaks at once or 24 hotdogs. Talk about efficient!

$330
$300
Kohl's

Women's LC Lauren Conrad Trapunto Stitch Maxi Dress

This tiered maxidress from Lauren Conrad's line is just darling. The floral print option is adorable too.

$68
$51
Kohl's

LC Lauren Conrad Bluegum Women's High Heel Sandals

These open-toe shoes have a 3.34-in. heel height and a foam footbed for comfortable all-day wear. Choose between blush, grey, black, and brown heels

$60
$40
Kohl's

KENDALL & KYLIE Short Sleeve Ruffled Cardigan

Transport to your style to the 90s with this short-sleeved cardigan. It also comes in black.

$36
$21
Kohl's

American Tourister Ellipse 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

This three-piece luggage set is perfect for all of your travel needs, especially at this price!

$400
$200
Kohl's

CHI Volumizer 4-IN-1 Blowout Brush

This 4-in-1 product has a Volumizer Blowout Brush, Oval Brush, Paddle Brush, Nozzle Concentrator, and Compact Diffuser. This hair tool makes it so easy to give yourself a salon-level blowout at home.

$100
$80
Kohl's

While you're shopping at Kohl's, check out these adorable (and affordable) mommy and me outfits from Lauren Conrad's collection.

