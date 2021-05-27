Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Latest PDA Pics Prove They Have a Fairytale Romance

Watch : Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life"

A fairytale romance indeed.

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing some sweet new photos from her recent Disneyland date with boyfriend Travis Barker and their kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the blink-182 rocker visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20 and weren't shy about getting their PDA on while touring the park.

In an Instagram photo dump from Thursday, May 27, Kourtney and Travis are seen holding hands while walking outside the It's a Small World ride. The lovebirds also locked hands while riding a magical merry-go-round and kept each other close in a third snapshot.

"@disneyland day," Kourt captioned the gallery of 10 images this morning.

In addition to showing their affection for each other, Kourtney also posted two sweet snapshots of her and daughter Penelope Disick riding different attractions and another of the E! star giving P a piggyback ride.

Kourt completed her post with pics of Sleeping Beauty's castle, the California Adventure roller coaster and giant soft pretzels in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head.